One of a time opportunity to own a piece of history! Not only was this home used in the filming of the Academy Award winning movie, the Silence of the Lambs but it also has history dating back 140 years! This nearly 2 acre property has a large 3 car garage that was previously the General Store, Post Office and train station in 1880! 📍8 Circle St. Perryopolis PA 15473 http://www.allanassad.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=Property-Details&proptype=res-res&mls=1470597 Take a quick tour and fly over the property and see some of the famous shots from the movie⤵️ https://youtu.be/CPxTuA1Gp7M Or walk through room by room with the 3D Matterport! You can even see the basement! ⤵️ https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WSuoTLj9bvT #berkshirehathawayhomeservices #justlisted #silenceofthelambs #bhhs #buffalobill #airbnb #investmentproperty

A post shared by The Sisters Sold It_Pittsburgh (@eileenallan_realtor) on Sep 30, 2020 at 12:58pm PDT