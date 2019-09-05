Πρόβλημα με την πρόσβαση στα email τους αντιμετωπίζουν τις τελευταίες ώρες εκατομμύρια χρήστες του Υahoo σε ολόκληρο τον κόσμο.

Συγκριμένα, είτε η σελίδα δεν φορτώνει, είτε τους εμφανίζεται μήνυμα αδυναμίας σύνδεσης στο Ίντερνετ.

Η εταιρεία από την πλευρά της  έχει επιβεβαιώσει το πρόβλημα και ενημερώνει τους χρήστες ότι προσπαθεί να το επιδιορθώσει.

 