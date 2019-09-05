Πρόβλημα με την πρόσβαση στα email τους αντιμετωπίζουν τις τελευταίες ώρες εκατομμύρια χρήστες του Υahoo σε ολόκληρο τον κόσμο.

Συγκριμένα, είτε η σελίδα δεν φορτώνει, είτε τους εμφανίζεται μήνυμα αδυναμίας σύνδεσης στο Ίντερνετ.

Η εταιρεία από την πλευρά της έχει επιβεβαιώσει το πρόβλημα και ενημερώνει τους χρήστες ότι προσπαθεί να το επιδιορθώσει.

You may not be able to access some of our services, including email. Our top priority right now is getting this fixed. We appreciate your patience.