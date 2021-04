Ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα ανταλλακτήρια κρυπτονομισμάτων της Τουρκίας δήλωσε οικονομική αδυναμία να συνεχίσει τη δραστηριότητά του, κάνοντας εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες επενδυτές να φοβούνται ότι οι αποταμιεύσεις τους έχουν εξανεμιστεί καθώς οι αρχές προσπαθούν να εντοπίσουν τον 27χρονο ιδρυτή της εταιρείας. One of Turkey’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges said it lacked the financial strength to continue operations, leaving hundreds of thousands of investors fearing their savings have evaporated as authorities sought to locate the company’s 27-year-old founder, who fled the country. Confusion reigned about how many users of the Thodex exchange were affected and how much money was at stake. In a statement from an unknown location, Thodex Chief Executive Officer Faruk Fatih Ozer promised to repay investors and to return to Turkey to face justice after he did. The government moved to block the company’s accounts and police raided its head office in Istanbul. Losses could be as high as $2 billion, according to Haberturk newspaper, and a lawyer for the victims said the money invested by about 390,000 active users had become “irretrievable.” Both figures have been disputed by Ozer. About 30,000 users have been impacted, he said in a statement on the company’s website on Thursday.