Κυρ. Μητσοτάκης: Καταδικάζουμε τη χρήση της μετανάστευσης για την άσκηση πίεσης στην ΕΕ

Ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης έκανε την εξής ανάρτηση στο Twitter στα αγγλικά για τις μεταναστευτικές ροές στη Λιθουανία από τη Λευκορωσία:

«The use of migrants as geopolitical pawns has failed in the past and it will fail once again. We stand with #Lithuania and strongly condemn the use of illegal migration to exert pressure on the EU. We will not be intimidated».

«Η χρήση των μεταναστών ως γεωπολιτικά πιόνια έχει αποτύχει στο παρελθόν και θα αποτύχει για άλλη μια φορά. Στεκόμαστε στο πλευρό της Λιθουανίας και καταδικάζουμε έντονα τη χρήση της παράνομης μετανάστευσης για την άσκηση πίεσης στην ΕΕ. Δεν θα μας εκφοβίσουν».