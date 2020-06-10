Την υποστήριξή της στη συμφωνία για ΑΟΖ, που υπεγράφη μεταξύ Ελλάδας και Ιταλίας, ανακοίνωσε την Τρίτη η επιτροπή άμυνας του εκλεγμένου κοινοβουλίου της Λιβύης, απορρίπτοντας το παράνομο τουρκολιβυκό μνημόνιο, όπως αναφέρει το ΣΚΑΙ.

Χαιρετίζοντας την ελληνοϊταλική συμφωνία, η προσκείμενη στον Χαλίφα Χαφτάρ Βουλή, ζητά την υπογραφή παρόμοιας συμφωνίας, μεταξύ των εκλεγμένων κοινοβουλίων Ελλάδας – Λιβύης απευθύνοντας σχετική επιστολή που δημοσιεύθηκε μέσω του ανεπίσημου λογαριασμού του στρατού του Χαφτάρ στο Twitter. 

Δείτε τη σειρά tweet που πραγματοποίησε η κυβέρνηση της Λιβύης:

 

 

 

 