Απάντηση της SG Digital σε δημοσίευμα του insider.gr

Από την εταιρεία SG Digital λάβαμε την ακόλουθη απάντηση η οποία αφορά δημοσίευμα του insider.gr:

“Athens remains a core hub for SG Digital’s engineering operations. We continue to invest heavily in the region and currently have around 30 vacancies available, including open back-end and front-end engineers, which we are actively recruiting for.

“SG Digital’s commitment to the region is also illustrated by its Gold Sponsor status at the upcoming Developers Day by Kariera.gr, where we look forward to meeting new candidates and presenting job opportunities.

“Any suggestion that SG Digital intends to close its Athens hub is without foundation and in fact, we are currently looking for new and increased office space in the region.”