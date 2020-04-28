Περισσότερα από 5,8 εκατ. ευρώ έχουν συγκεντρωθεί για τη στήριξη των εργαζομένων στον τομέα της υγείας, στη Μεγάλη Βρετανία, μέσα από μία «πρόκληση» που έγινε viral στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα!
Πρόκειται για το 'Run for Heroes', μία «πρόκληση» από τις πολλές που κυκλοφορούν στο διαδίκτυο, η οποία ξεκίνησε από την 27χρονη Ολίβια Στρονγκ, με στόχο να συγκεντρώσει περί τις 5.000 στερλίνες (5.700 ευρώ) σε δωρεές προς το σύστημα υγείας, εν μέσω της πανδημίας του κορονοϊού.
Όμως η πρόκληση γρήγορα απέκτησε πολλούς υποστηρικτές και έγινε viral με αποτέλεσμα να ξεπεραστεί γρήγορα το ποσό του στόχου... φτάνοντας τα 5 εκατ. ευρώ μέσα σε μόλις 1 μήνα, σύμφωνα με σχετικό δημοσίευμα στο CNBC.
£5 MILLLION 🎉🎉🎉 • Where to begin? Slightly speechless… Our initial target was to raise 5k (by running 5k!) and exactly 1 month later we sit at £5 MILLION with over 1 MILLION runners participating globally! On Friday 27th March I thought on a run ~ what if we combine exercise with raising money for NHS workers. With help of friends & family (shout out to @alicertaylor) we came up with ‘Run For Heroes - Run, Donate, Nominate’ & on Saturday 28th March my sister, brother and I (as well as lots of friends - you know who you are 😘 but thank you to the first runners: @saraehegan @fraz_camera @hegeorge) went out on a run and nominated 5 people afterwards - kickstarting the whole thing off! @ivp_studios then offered to brand the campaign & I know I’m not the only one who has LOVED seeing her INCRED artwork. For anyone who doesn’t know already ~ these take so much time & she’s practically 'dreaming in layers’ And from then on, you ALL got involved ~ you continued to run/walk/cycle/swim/horse ride and I can't begin to thank you enough! This campaign has always been to raise the most amount of money for the NHS staff who are tirelessly working around the clock - but what’s been so lovely to read/see/hear are all the inspiring stories from people who have never run before, or people who were encouraged to get outside for just 30 mins! These stories have brought so much joy during otherwise dark times. We've seen people participate not just once ~ but five times over & others who have participated in virtual relays for 24 hours! We’re not going to up the target any further... But this does not mean that you should stop running, donating & nominating! If you'd like to participate again for another charity we've also opened up a separate fundraising page for @thecareworkerscharity Please continue doing what you’re doing, and again thank you ~ from us all 💓 We’ll be releasing a video shortly that @boldstudios kindly put together as a celebration & thank you for all your continued efforts ~ we hope you enjoy as much as we do 🌈
Τρέξιμο για καλό σκοπό
Όπως αναφέρεται στο δημοσίευμα, η 27χρονη ξεκίνησε αυτή την πρόκληση, επειδή είδε πόσοι άνθρωποι ξεκίνησαν να τρέχουν όταν τέθηκαν σε εφαρμογή τα περιοριστικά μέτρα κυκλοφορίας στη Μεγάλη Βρετανία.
Μέχρι στιγμής, η πρωτοβουλία της έχει περισσότερους από 800.000 συμμετέχοντες και η συνολική απόσταση που έχει καλυφθεί ισούται με την απόσταση από και προς το φεγγάρι!
Τα έσοδα από τις δωρεές παρέχονται στη NHS Charities Together, μία ομάδα από φιλανθρωπικούς οργανισμούς και δράσεις που υποστηρίζουν τους εργαζομένους στον τομέα της Υγείας, στη Βρετανία.